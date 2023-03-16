Video: What I’ll do if Tinubu invites me into his govt – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has disclosed what he will do if invited by the to join the Government of National Unity proposed by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obi stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

How I’ll react if Tinubu invites me into his govt – Peter Obi



Recall that the camp of the APC candidate had hinted that Tinubu would form an all-inclusive government to carry all his opponents along in his government.

Asked what he would do if he was called upon to be a member of Tinubu’s Government of National Unity, Obi said he was still challenging the process of the election and the declaration.

According to Obi, the process of the election should be put right first before anyone could talk of the Government of National Unity.

He said, “The first thing I want to see is that the process is right. The process through which you achieve anything is far more fundamental than what you do thereafter. Let us go back first, I am challenging the process and the declaration.

“Until we get it right, then we can talk about a government of national unity. Otherwise, we would go and sit down and say that those who stopped a train and kidnapped people can call us to discuss peace when they have people in captivity. Until things are done rightly, we will be encouraging what we don’t need to encourage,” he said.

When he was asked whether or not he would accept the outcome if it is not in his favour, Obi said he would be shocked if the court upholds Tinubu’s election.

His words, “Issues about the election will be sorted out in court. I will be shocked if this country goes on with that situation. It will then stand that it is a corporate criminalised country. We can’t allow it. We need to start unbundling this criminality.

“When people were talking about structure, it is this fraud and criminality that we witnessed that they were talking about, and we want to unbundle it for the sake of our children.”

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he believes the judiciary would do the right thing.