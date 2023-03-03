US lawyer, Alex Murdaugh found guilty of killing wife, son

An influential lawyer from South Carolina, in the United States, Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son to distract from his multi-million dollar financial crimes.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting the 54-year-old Murdaugh of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial, according to BBC on Friday.

His wife, Maggie and son, Paul were shot at close range near the dog kennels on their family estate on 7 June 2021.

“Today’s verdict proves that no one, no matter who you are in society, is above the law,” said South Carolina’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Murdaugh was once an influential personal injury attorney in the state, and for decades until 2006, his family members had served as the leading prosecutors in the area. Such was their influence that the jurisdiction became known as “Murdaugh Country”.

But the trial heard that for years he had been stealing from his law partners and clients to feed an addiction to painkillers and an extravagant lifestyle.

Murdaugh had pleaded not guilty to killing his wife and youngest son in an attempt to conceal years of financial corruption – fraud that he himself had acknowledged in court.

After the 12-person jury’s verdict, dozens of spectators gathered outside the back of the court where officers ushered a handcuffed Murdaugh quickly into a black van.

Reporters shouted questions, though he remained silent. As police tucked him inside the vehicle, one man behind the media line shouted that he was praying for him.

It took more than a year for investigators to arrest Murdaugh as they untangled the complex case.

In a risky move for any murder defendant, Murdaugh took to the witness stand, trying to convince the jury that someone angry over a deadly 2019 boating accident involving Paul could have killed his son to seek revenge.

“I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul – ever – under any circumstances,” Murdaugh testified.

The case against him was based entirely on circumstantial evidence. No direct evidence – things like a murder weapon, blood on his clothing or an eyewitness – was presented at trial.