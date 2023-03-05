Uphold peace, seek redress in court, AU tells aggrieved candidates 

By Biodun Busari

The African Union (AU) has urged all aggrieved candidates to maintain peace and order as they seek redress in court over the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25.

It also reiterated its commitment to support the Nigerian democracy for sustainable development and economic stability.

The AU made the call on Friday, in a statement released by its Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, while congratulating the President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress for his emergence as the winner of the presidential election.

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, on Wednesday, declared Tinubu as the winner of the presidential poll having amassed a total of 8,794,726 votes.

Tinubu defeated his main challengers Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who secured a total of 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who gathered a total of 6,101,533 votes.

Both Atiku and Obi have vowed to go to court to challenge the results and emergence of the former Lagos state governor and APC National Leader as the President-elect.

Reacting, Mahamat said, “In this regard, the Chairperson urges all stakeholders to uphold peace and the rule of law, and further urges that any post-election dispute or grievance be pursued through the judicial system, as provided for by the law.”

He continued, “The Chairperson expresses his deep gratitude to H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, former president of the Republic of Kenya for his outstanding leadership as head of the African Union Election Mission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Chairperson also extends his appreciation to ECOWAS and other partners for their fruitful collaboration in support of a peaceful election process in Nigeria.

“The Chairperson renews the commitment of the African Union to support the sisterly Federal Republic of Nigeria in her journey to deepen democracy, good governance, sustainable development and consolidate peace, security, and stability in the country.”