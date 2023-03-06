Undisputed DJ Wallace’s African timeline rhythm

By Osa Amadi

Gbadebo Oluwafemi Anthony, popularly known as Undisputed DJ Wallace, has been working as a professional DJ since the year 2012. “I have played in radio stations, and performed in many big Nigerian and UK events and occasions over the years. I am an alumnus of Sheffield Hallam University, UK,” he said.

DJ Wallace studied International Hospitality and Tourism Management up to MSc. level. “I have been a lover of music since childhood, and disc jockeying has always been my passion. I used to save my pocket money to download songs on my mobile phone back in high school.

“It was our final year get-together party at high school, and I was placed in charge of the sound and music for the event. So, I hired a DJ, that DJ’s performance on the event was electrifying, and it boosted my passion for disc jockeying. I started practicing and schooling myself in disc jockeying.

“After a while, I started volunteering to play at events, and boom, my DJ career started. I am a DJ par excellence, and also have my own original music projects. I am not only a talented Disc Jockey. I am also talented in music production and recording. “In ‘A Decade EP’, released in November 2022, I featured a Nigerian Artist, ‘Tirri’, a Georgia-based artist, ‘Dillz’ and two UK-based talents, namely, Milly Sushi and Rhook Castle,”

The tracks on the , ‘A Decade EP’ are “Wonda” – a pure Afrobeat track, featuring Milly Sushi and Raybekah. Wonda has the contemporary African timeline rhythm (called konkolo rhythm in Yoruba) which elevated the Nigerian popular music and catapulted it to international acclaim. The lyric is delivered in the popular combination of pidgin, English and the local language rap.

Another track on the album is “Magician”, featuring Tiirii – a rap music whose lyric is mainly in Yoruba language, with a heavy bass background carrying the sound of African drums. Other tracks from the album are “Vibration”, featuring Dillz and “Swa” featuring Rhookcastle.