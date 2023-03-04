Umahi’s aide resigns, joins PDP

Governor David Umahi

.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Special Assistant, SA to Governor David Umahi on Youth Mobilization and Drug Control, Hon. Mark Onu, Friday resigned from being a member of the Governor’s cabinet and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State.

Onu, popularly known as ‘chopper,’ also declared his support for Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming March 11, governorship election.

Hon. Onu stated this in a press conference in Abakaliki, where he declared that he has fully rejoined the PDP family in the State.

Onu, before his resignation, was a member of the kitchen cabinet of Governor Umahi.

He told his teeming supporters, especially the youths, that he had to join the PDP because Dr Ifeanyi Odii is the best thing that can happen to Ebonyi State if he emerges as Governor of the State.

“We all know Anyi Chuks, and my conscience cannot forgive me if I cannot join other well-meaning Ebonyians, to bring this freshness and good news to Ndi Ebonyi,” He said.

Hon. Onu is among the many top government officials who have already volunteered to join the PDP to deliver Dr Ifeanyi Odii on March 11, 2023, as the new Governor of Ebonyi State, effective from May 29, 2023.