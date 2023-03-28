Tuchel plotting reunion with Mason Mount at Bayern Munich

Chelsea’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) reacts with Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on November 6, 2021. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The new sheriff at Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel is scheming a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Mount has been dissatisfied with the Blues and is now forcing a move away from the club after Chelsea had multiple failed attempts at a contract extension.

Per reports from Goal, the Bavarian giants are looking to take advantage and sign the English international.

The London side are expected to hold out for a price any less than £50 million for the player.

If the move pulls through, it will see the reunion of Tuchel and his former player, who contributed significantly to his Chelsea team that won the 2021 Champions League.

Mount might not be the only person that could be poached from the London side as the German tactician also aims to bring Anthony Barry, his assistant coach during his stint at Chelsea, down to Germany.

Barry, according to reports on Tuesday, wasn’t allowed to Chelsea training ground amid speculations he could join his former boss in Munich.