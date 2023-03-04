Troops kill bandit in Kaduna, rescue 14 kidnap victims

Troops of sector four of Operation Whirl Punch and the special forces of the 167 battalion of the Nigerian army have rescued 14 kidnap victims in Kaduna state.

In a statement on Saturday, Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security, said the troops embarked on a long-range fighting patrol to Tukurua area of Chikun LGA of the state and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

He said one of the bandits was killed while others fled.

“The troops, during the operation, rescued 14 kidnap victims, comprising nine men and five women,” Aruwan said.

“The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination, before being reunited with their families.”

Aruwan added that the troops destroyed several camps during the fight with the bandits.

“Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation,” he added.

The commissioner said Nasir el-Rufai, the governor, was elated at the troops’ success and commended them.