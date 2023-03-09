Train crash avoidable, stand up to responsibilities, Obi tells LASG

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has condoled with the Lagos State Government over the fatal accident involving one of its staff bus and a train at the PWD axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway early Thursday morning.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his update said six people died in the accident while those injured are receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Obi in his condolence message said news of the accident was depressing. He, however said the accident is avoidable while urging relevant agencies to stand up to responsibilities to avoid a repeat of such fatal accident.

“I received the depressing news of a train collision with a BRT Staff Bus in Ikeja today, where precious lives were lost and several people wounded. We must at all cost, guard against accidents like this. We must at all cost, guard against accidents like this. The many lives lost to such avoidable incidents are heart breaking. The relevant agencies and authorities must stand up to their responsibilities,” Obi’s tweet reads in part.

