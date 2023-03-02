Tonto Dikeh, ex-husband, Churchill on mutually agreed destruction path?

Since their marriage of less than two years hit the rocks in 2017, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and businessman, Olakunle Churchill have been at each other’s throats. For the best part of the 7 years separation, it has been an unending drama of assaults and counter-assaults, with the actress appearing to be the aggressor in most instances, even though they have a child together.

Tonto stirred the hornet’s nest again days ago when Churchill posted a picture of himself and their son, King together to wish the little boy a happy birthday. What followed was a barrage of insults from the mother hurled at the father. In a post on social media, the actress reeled out a long rant of words, particularly offensive and demeaning.

Among the words she used was “Deadbeat dad”, adding that she wakes up everyday apologising to her son to have Churchill as a “sperm Donor” for her child. She also dragged Churchill’s wife, Rosaline Meurer in the rant.

Obviously jolted by the attacks, the businessman replied to her through his legal team who issued the actress a “cease and desist” letter, demanding apology or face a lawsuit. In the letter the legal team discounted most claims by the actress regarding her affairs with their principal.

What is not clear however is whether Tonto will sheath her sword which she has been brandishing for the past 7 years.

The divorced couple have been engaged in a protracted feud and have been in and out of court on several occasions.

Churchill had in 2020 filed a N500 million suit against Dikeh after she made some claims about him, which she said had prompted their divorce.

Also In 2019, Churchill threatened legal action against the actress, petitioning the Inspector General of Police over her “illegal sale” of his N22 million Toyota Prada SUV.

They got married in 2015 and called it quits in 2017, following a series of heated quarrels and “irreconcilable” differences.