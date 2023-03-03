Tinubu’s victory: Wike thanks Nigerians, says rotational presidency settled

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday thanked Nigerians for supporting the return of power to the Southern part of Nigeria.

Wike, a Governor serving under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the issue of rotational presidency has been settled for good with the emergence of a President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, who is from the southern region of the country.

Wike spoke on Friday when he joined his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde to commission the Oyo State 5,000,000-litre Aviation Fuel Dispensing Depot at the Ibadan Airport in the Alakia area of the state.

In the buildup to the February 25 presidential poll, Wike, who lost the PDP presidential primary to PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar last May, was unapologetically vocal about his opposition to the 2023 presidential ambition of the former Vice-President.

On Friday, the Rivers governor expressed delight that Makinde is one of those that backed power shift to the south after the eight-year tenure of the incumbent Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari who is from Katsina State in the North-West geopolitical zone.

Wike said, “I am happy he (Makinde) is one of those that made history by making sure that power shift to the south.

“I have told people that those who fight for change, who fight for revolution may not be direct beneficiaries of that fight but today, history has it that all of us now are aware that when power finishes from the south, it will go to the north; when it finishes from the north, it will come to the south.

“So, it does not need to be written in the constitution at all before it is implemented. And I thank Nigerians for standing firm to see that this issue materialise.”

Wike and Makinde are members of the G5 or the ‘Integrity Group’ who are aggrieved governors of the PDP.