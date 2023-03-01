Tinubu’s victory, well deserved after a hard-fought fight — FFK

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated the President-Elect of the 2023 Presidential Election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, describing the victory as historic and well-deserved

Recall that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, had announced Tinubu as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Mahmood, Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals and candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP who polled 6,984, 520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC, described in a tweet via his Twitter handle, wrote: “Congrats to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) for a resounding, historic & well-deserved victory after a hard-fought fight.”

“We give the Lord praise and thanksgiving for what He has done. He is mighty in battle and faithful to His own. To Him alone be the glory.”