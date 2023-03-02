Tinubu’s victory testimony to long time planning – Idris

Dr Jide Idris, Former Commissioner for Health, Lagos state on Thursday said that Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election was a testimony to his long time planning.

Idris said this in an interview with Newsmen while congratulating Tinubu on his victory.

He said that the victory was a fruit of Tinubu’s long time excellence in leadership and mentorship.

Idris prayed to God to guide him in steering the country to greater heights.

“What we are witnessing is the result of long-tern planning, strategising and hard work; all capped by the grace of God.

“Congratulations to Asiwaju and may the good Lord continue to guide and guard him in successfully steering the ship of our nation”, he said.

Recall that Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, on Feb. 25, garnered 8,805,420 votes in the Presidential Elections winning in 12 states to defeat his closed rivals.

While Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party polled 6,984,290 votes Peter Obi of Labour Party garnered 6,093,962 votes.