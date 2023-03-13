Tinubu’s victory not God’s will for Nigerians – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not the will of God for Nigerians.

Obi made this assertion while speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

According to him, God’s wish was for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a credible, free and fair election.

Obi said, “What they are actually preaching is the problem of Nigeria. The problem of Nigeria is accepting wrongdoing and what is unacceptable.

“That is using God’s name in vain. That is not what God is saying. God said do not use my name in vain.

“So, what they are saying is not God’s wish, it is not God’s plan for Nigeria.

“Pastors are preaching the problem of Nigeria; it’s not God’s wish for Nigeria. Is it God’s wish that we don’t have electricity, a mortality rate?

“We have clear laws about the conduct of the election, it’s not God’s wish that we do the wrong thing. We want God’s wish to be truly God’s wish.

“Is it God’s wish that we steal or conduct the wrong election?”

Recall that, following the February 25th presidential election, Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had described Tinubu’s victory as the will of God.

She said, “Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as the will of Almighty God; we wouldn’t have done it without his grace.”