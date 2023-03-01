Tinubu’s firm belief, vision of ‘Renewed Hope’ ‘ll consolidate policies of APC, says Sabi Abdullahi

.

* Congratulates him, Shettima

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

DEPUTY Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, APC, Niger North has congratulated the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at last Saturday’s Presidential election.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday in Abuja, Senator Abdullahi said that Tinubu’s firm belief that his vision of “Renewed Hope” would consolidate and deliver on the policies of APC.

The statement read, “I heartily congratulate Your Excellencies, President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on your victory at the just concluded presidential election.

“Your emergence speaks so much about the unwavering confidence reposed in you as leaders with the distinct ability to take Nigeria on the next phase of its national journey.

“Furthermore, the outcome of the presidential poll attests to your democratic credentials which, suggest that under your watch, Nigerians need not worry about the independence of our institutions being compromised. They also need not worry about their freedoms and rights being suppressed.

“Without a doubt, your goodwill has endeared Nigerians to embrace our great party – the All Progressives Congress – which insists on collective prosperity for all irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds.

“It is my firm belief that your vision of “Renewed Hope” would consolidate and deliver on the policies of our great party already initiated by the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for delivering on free and fair elections, and remaining steadfast inspite of challenging moments that threatened to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the exercise. The commission has, indeed, lived up to expectation in terms of improving on Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Finally, I wish the President-elect and his Vice President-elect, a fruitful tenure that would bring about unrivaled development, peace and progress to the nation and its people.”