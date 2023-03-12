Tinubu: The Eagle flies to victory

By Emmanuel Umohinyang

The reverberation of the electoral victory of former Lagos state governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election of February 25, 2023 is one that is bound to abound for a long time to come.

Even the history books would have it well engraved in a very special place because, for many, it was more than sweet music to the ears, an honour well deserved.

No wonder, the global community spoke with one voice on the election, with congratulatory messages pouring in like a torrential rain.

From world leaders in the United States, France, United Kingdom, Canada and across the length and breadth of Africa, it has been congratulations galore.

Long before the blast of the whistle, and the campaign that ensued, many Nigerians, including this writer opined that the coveted prize was for Tinubu.

The conviction was not based on guesswork, but a cursory look at the antecedents and accomplishments of the front runners for the seat of the number one citizen.

Without doubt, Asiwaju was clearly ahead of the pack, leading the rest by miles, based on his enviable record as former governor of Lagos State.

Even his rivals know within them that this is one man they cannot match inevery critical sector, if accomplishments are anything to go by.

From the way and manner they ran their campaigns, Tinubu of the APC was clearly ahead and the signs were there for all to see, even to the blind and the deaf.

Break it down to the campaign of the leading parties, none was a match for Asiwaju, as his “renewed hope” manifesto dwarfed all the other sin terms of answers to what their plans are for Nigeria.

Though Atiku Abubakar of the PDP was first to unveil his manifesto “my covenant with Nigerians”, observers say it fell short of answers to the myriad of problems facing the nation at this critical period.

Even Obi, who took all the time in the world to release his, was no better as his manifesto never received the kind of reviews received by the APC manifesto.

Given Tinubu’s background, many were not surprised that he came up with a brilliant document which is bound to remain relevant, even long after he exits the presidency.

Nodoubt, this is a product of the combination of his experience in the corporate sector, where he rose to become Treasurer at Mobil and what he garnered as Lagos number one citizen, working with some of the best eggs heads from across the country.

For the records “Renewed Hope” addresses the major issue at the heart of attaining prosperity, growth and development of the nation, security economy, fiscal policy, import substitution, tax reform, optimization of government revenue, monetary policy, exchange rate management,industrial policy, housing, agric, power and more.

The new agenda seeks to achieve objectives which include job creation and decent wages for youths as baseline for creating better life,manufacturing, and invention of goods and services, thereby transforming Nigeria from the mere consumers to creators.

•Umohinyang, an activist and social commentator, lives in Doha, Qatar.