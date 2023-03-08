Tinubu PCC charges security agencies on murder of Alachuna, Onitsha coordinator

By Dennis Agbo

The Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council has tasked security agencies to unmask the killers of the late Leo Alachuna, one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential support groups in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Alachuna was reportedly murdered in his house days after celebrating in Onitsha, Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Spokesman of the Tinubu presidential campaign council in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh expressed shock and dismay at the gruesome killing, simply because he shared a video of the joyous moment his candidate won the presidential election.

He extend condolences to the Alachuna family, and the entire BAT presidential campaign council tasked the police, the State Security Service and all the undercover security agencies to fish out the killers of Leo Alachuna and bring the perpetrators to the temple of justice.

In his condolence message, Onoh said “I commensurate with the family of Leo Alachuna; for all of us in the Tinubu/Shettima presidential council it’s as great blow and a great loss, an affront to the foundation of democracy, where it’s now a crime to support a candidate or support a political party; where it’s a crime to celebrate a victory of a candidate.

“As we commensurate and sympathize deeply for this great loss, not just to the family but also to the entire BAT presidential campaign council, we also urge the security agencies to rise up to their task. We cannot allow criminals to take over our nation and we urge them to go to every length to unmask the killers of our supporters.

“On behalf of the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is deeply saddened and shocked at this hideous cowardly act, we extend his deepest heartfelt and personal condolences to Alachuna family.

“May I also on behalf of the entire members of the BAT presidential campaign council, extend our condolences, we share in Alachuna’s family loss, we grieve with them and we extend our immense heart-felt condolences and we assure them that they will not be abandoned. Those he left behind will not be abandoned and the perpetrators will not go unpunished.”