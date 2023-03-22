Tinubu on vacation, not sick  – Onanuga

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu jetted out of the country for vacation, as against speculations that he has been rushed abroad for medical treatment.

The media has been inundated by rumours of Tinubu’s alleged illness with claims that he was flown to London, United Kingdom, late on Tuesday night.

Reacting to the news of Tinubu’s illness on Wednesday, the APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, denied the allegation, saying his principal only went to rest abroad.

Onanuga also noted that he would also use the opportunity of vacation to go for Umrah (lesser Hajj) after observing the annual Muslim fast.

He said, “Which Asiwaju is ill. Was he not seen when he went to cast his vote? Does he look like a sick man? The man just travelled on vacation. He went to take a rest. I think he wants to use the opportunity to observe Ramadan outside the country and move to Umrah from there before returning to Nigeria.

“This man has been on the move since last year and, sincerely, deserves all the rest he can get. His office will soon issue a statement.”

Similarly, the Chief spokesman for the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, also butressed Onanuga’s position on the development.

Keyamo noted that the people spreading the rumour were those who are still nursing their wounds after losing out in the election.

“Please help us tell those flying the news around that the election has ended. What they are doing now is campaigning after the election. They should leave Asiwaju alone. He deserves some rest after the election,” he said.

Asked which country Tinubu visited for his vacation, Keyamo claimed that he cannot immediately confirm as of the time of reporting.

He stated, “I cannot confirm. But all I can tell you is that Asiwaju is hale and hearty.”