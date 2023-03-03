Tinubu, Nigeria’s long-awaited messiah –Yoruba group

The Chairman of Yoruba Ronu Group, Prince Diran Iyantan, has congratulated the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, for winning the Feb. 25 election, saying he is the long-awaited messiah for Nigeria.

Iyantan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, stated this in a statement signed by Mr Steve Otaloro, Director of Communications, Yoruba Ronu Group, on Friday in Akure.

He described Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as the best team for Nigeria at this material time.



Iyantan, who said Tinubu’s presidential victory was fought and won through “thick and thin”, noted that he is an ideal person for the job and whose time has come.



“Your victory at the presidential election has filled me with immense joy. I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your well-deserved success.



“You must be highly contented with this position as someone from a poor background fought the odds to lead the most populous black nation on earth with the largest economy in Africa. You have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve it.



“Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu, please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.



“As you embark upon your new responsibilities, I wish to assure you on behalf of Yoruba Ronu Group the continued friendship and sympathetic interest of the members and people of the South-West,” he said.

Iyantan, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Ondo State, promised that the group would continue to protect and guide the President-elect towards achieving a successful tenure.

“We look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relationships between us but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and the brotherhood of all peoples of Yoruba extractions worldwide.



“As a group fighting for the cause of our people, we are very passionate about anything and everything that will promote the Yoruba race and her people.



“Once more, congratulation on your well-deserved promotion. It’s terrific to see that your hard work and perseverance have paid off.



“Without a doubt, Nigerians will benefit from your wisdom and administrative experience acquired over time in the private and public sectors,” Iyantan stated.