Tinubu needs more prayers to succeed – Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that the President-elect, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, needs more prayers by Nigerians to enable his administration to succeed.

Masari disclosed this during a special breaking of fast and prayer session organised on Wednesday at the Government House, Katsina.

According to the governor, the President-elect used to organise such prayer sessions every year during Ramadan.

“This year’s session is specially organised to thank the Almighty God for our success during the recent general elections in the country.

“There is nothing we can do except to thank God for the success recorded in Katsina and Nigeria in general.

“This is the main reason why we are here together with religious, traditional leaders, government officials and other stakeholders.

“He is now to be the new president, hence he needs more prayers. Thank God people have understood that after electing leaders, prayers must be the next,“ Masari said. (NAN)