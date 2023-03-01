Tinubu is President-elect

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor

AT EXACTLY 4.10 am, this morning, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was declared President-elect, bringing to an end the presidential poll that started last Saturday.

“I, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chief Returning Officer for the February 25 presidential election, hereby, declare that Tinubu Bola Ahmed, having satisfied the law is hereby declared the winner,” Professor Yakubu, who is also the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared.

The declaration threw the crowd in the National Collation Centre into a wild jubilation. The certificate of return will be presented to Tinubu at 3pm, today, Professor Yakubu said.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes and won in 12 states to beat Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who came second with 6,984,520 votes and also won in 12 states.

The Labour Party, LP, Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi polled 6,101,533 votes to place a close third. He also won 11 states and the FCT.

Former Governor of Kano State and New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Tinubu won Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Jigawa, Niger, Benue, Kogi, Borno, Kebbi, Zamfara and Rivers states.

Atiku won Osun, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

This was as Mr. Peter Obi’s electoral Tsunami in the South-East and South-South, continued, yesterday as he added Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta and Cross River to his kitty. He had earlier won Lagos, Edo and Enugu

Outside both zones, he also prevailed in Plateau State and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Nasarawa.

The LP candidate recorded the best performance in his home state of Anambra garnering 584,621 votes. Tinubu got 5,111 votes, Atiku, 9,036 votes; and Kwankwaso 1,967 votes.

Obi polled 327,095 votes in Abia while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC got 8,914 votes; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 22,676; and Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria Party, NNPP, got 1,239 votes.

In Abuja, the results were Tinubu-90,902; Obi-281,717; Atiku-74,194; and Kwankwaso-4,517

Obi also clinched Plateau where he got 466,272 votes; Tinubu had 301,195 votes; Atiku scored 243,808 votes while Kwankwaso had 8,869 votes.

In Cross River, Obi won with 179,917 votes compared to Tinubu’s 130,520 votes; Atiku’s 95,425 votes and Kwakwanso’s 16,444 votes Obi has now won Lagos, Enugu, FCT, Edo, Abia, Cross River, Anambra and Plateau states while Kwankwaso has won only Kano.

Obi calls for calm

Meanwhile, Obi, yesterday, called on his supporters to remain calm.

Speaking at the Asaba Airport, Delta State, Mr. Obi, said: “We should remain calm, consistent and persistent.

“All we are asking for is good governance. Let the government care for the poor people.”

The results of the 18 political parties are: A-61,014; AA-14,542; AAC-14,608; ADC—81,919; ADP—43,924; APC—8,794, 726; APGA—61,966; APM-61,966; APP—12,839; BP—16,156; LP—6, 101, 533; NNPP—1,496,687; NRM—24,869; PDP—6,984,520; PRP—72,144; SDP-80,267; YPP-60,600; and ZLP-77,665.