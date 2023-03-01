Tinubu commends APC supporters, Obidients, others over dedication to democracy

By Biodun Busari

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu has applauded Nigerian voters across all political parties including his All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters and massive followers of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi known as Obidients for coming out to vote at the last Saturday’s presidential election.

Tinubu made this known during his acceptance speech after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him president-elect in the early hours of Wednesday.

During his appreciative address, Tinubu also mentioned the supporters of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, thanking all of them for their dedication to democracy.

“Whether you are Batified or Atikulated, Obidients, Kwankwasiyya or have any other political affiliation, you voted and struggled for a better Nigeria, a more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy. You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigerian founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideas of unity, justice, peace and tolerance,” Tinubu said.

The former Lagos governor also said he was aware of the yearnings of the youth, saying, “Now, to you, the young people of this country. I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

“I am aware that for many of you, Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.”