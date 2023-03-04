Time to unite Nigeria, give monarch constitutional roles — Yoruba Oba tells Tinubu

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Yoruba traditional rulers in Nigeria have tasked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to see his victory as a challenge to unite the country.

The monarchs under the aegis of Yoruba Oba’s forum also charged the Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima to allot constitutional roles to traditional rulers in the country.

In a statement issued by the group’s President and Administrative Secretary, the Molokun of Atijere, Oba Samuel O. Adeoye, and the Elerinmo of Erinmo, Oba Michael Ajayi, affirmed that Tinubu’s vast experience in the organised private sector, his dexterity in managing a hugely populated cosmopolitan state like Lagos, his struggle along with others to achieve today’s democracy will go a long way to make his presidency a success for the country.

The monarchs charged the president-elect to be magnanimous in victory by constituting a collective government of national unity while calling on other presidential candidates who lost the election to rally around the president-elect for the speedy development of the country.

It reads, “We call on those who lost in the elections to accept the outcome in good faith, put any differences aside and join hands with the winners for the overall benefit of the country.

“We Yoruba Obas also want to call on the President-elect to consider giving constitutional roles to traditional rulers in the country which we believe would go a long way to bring the dividends of democracy closer to the rural areas and also in curbing insecurity in the country as we are the Chief Security Officers of our various domain”.

“We commend President Buhari, the Chairman of INEC for their steadfastness in ensuring a fairly good election where many lost their strongholds. Democracy is a journey, not a destination”.

The Obas also called on Nigeria’s teeming youths not to allow themselves to be used by those who do not sincerely have the interest of the country at heart to cause any problem as the well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians is more pertinent than the ambition of anyone.