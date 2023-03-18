Thugs snatch ballot boxes, destroy BVAS machine in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

Suspected thugs have reportedly attacked Yenagoa constituency II, ward 8 and 9 with the snatching of ballot boxes and other voting materials.

Also at Ekeremor constituency 1, ward 1, unit 15 located at Baneare Compound a party polling agent smashes the BVAS machine in anger and scattered the voting materials.

At Yenagoa constituency 3, ward 12, Poling Unit 003, the BVAS is not working.