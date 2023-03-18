Home » News » Thugs snatch ballot boxes, destroy BVAS machine in Bayelsa
2023 elections

March 18, 2023

Thugs snatch ballot boxes, destroy BVAS machine in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

Suspected thugs have reportedly attacked Yenagoa constituency II, ward 8 and 9 with the snatching of ballot boxes and other voting materials.

Also at Ekeremor constituency 1, ward 1, unit 15 located at Baneare Compound a party polling agent smashes the BVAS machine in anger and scattered the voting materials.

At Yenagoa constituency 3, ward 12, Poling Unit 003, the BVAS is not working.

