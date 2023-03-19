Thugs invade INEC office in Abia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its office in Obingwa Local Government Area office of Abia has been invaded by thugs.

The commission disclosing this in its verified Tweeter handled on Sunday said a statement would be issued shortly.

“Thugs have invaded our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia .

“Security agencies have been alerted. The commission is monitoring the situation and will issue a statement shortly,” INEC tweeted.