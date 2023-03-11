Three arrested for match-fixing in Kenya

Three people suspected of manipulating football matches in Kenyan leagues have been arrested in an investigation of a suspected match-fixing syndicate, the Football Kenya Federation said on Saturday.

The arrests come as Kenya’s leagues face greater scrutiny over match-fixing and player corruption in competitions sanctioned by the FKF.

One Kenyan and two foreigners were arrested for being “involved in issuing bribes and match-fixing,” FKF chief, Barry Otieno, said in a statement, without revealing their names.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case, FKF will not be commenting further on the matter until investigations are concluded.”

Otieno said the federation was committed to ensuring the integrity of the sport and was working with local and international security agencies to prosecute the individuals.

Kenyan leagues have been hit with a series of suspensions in recent months as part of a national probe into match-fixing in football for betting purposes.

Last month, two players from the Nairobi-based Mathare United were barred from taking part in any football-related activities until investigations into their suspected involvement in the match-fixing syndicate were completed.

On January, 14 other players and two coaches were suspended for match-fixing after FKF received a tip-off about cheating in the national league.

Among those suspended were six players from Zoo Kericho FC, which was found guilty of match-fixing by FIFA’s integrity unit in 2021 and expelled from the Kenyan Premier League.

In February 2020, FIFA banned four Kenyan players, including one for life, for taking part in an “international conspiracy” to fix league matches.

