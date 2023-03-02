Thousands lament as Twitter suffers another global outage

Twitter suffered another global outage yesterday, with thousands of users unable to refresh or load their timeline feeds.

The users reported the outage on the Down Detector website, a website that monitors outages.

Down Detector also reported that the issues affecting the microblogging platform started just after 2.15 am pacific time and affected users worldwide.

While it is not clear what is causing the outage, some users lamented that the issues are affecting their timelines.

According to the users, they can send tweets but in many cases, only the author can see their tweets, given that timelines are not working.

They also said they are being greeted by the message “Welcome to Twitter!” in place of their usual feed of posts.

While some users are still able to tweet as normal, others shared photos to indicate that their tweets weren’t loading on Twitter.