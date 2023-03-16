The Timeless Tactician: Dele Alake, Architect of Victory

By Abraham Great (@abrahamgreat)

In Nigerian politics, few figures are as instrumental and enduring as Mr Dele Alake, the mastermind behind the awe-inspiring victory of President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A seasoned campaign manager, Mr Alake’s steadfast patience, astute political knowledge, and innate elegance have earned him a place among Nigeria’s most respected political minds in Africa.

Dele Alake first entered Nigeria’s political lexicon in 1993 when he played a pivotal role in MKO Abiola’s presidential campaign, which ended in victory. However, that victory was short-lived, as the election was annulled, forcing the country into a state of uncertainty. But Mr Alake’s patience and unwavering commitment to the democratic process have seen him wait nearly three decades to make a triumphant entry into the Aso Rock Villa with the man he has remained committed to for three decades.

One of Mr Alake’s most notable qualities is his ability to forge strong relationships with political powerhouses in the country, a trait he shares with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. One of the president-elect’s most loyal friends, partners, and protegees. As one of the most loyal advisors and confidants to the President-Elect, Mr Alake’s deep understanding of Nigerian politics has played an integral role in shaping the successful campaign strategies that led to their recent electoral victory. He has proven that loyalty is greater than consistency.

Dele Akin’s ability to adapt and evolve with the ever-changing political landscape is a testament to his expertise, grace and wisdom. He is not a noise maker but a class act strategist.

Mr Alake’s eloquence and mastery of elocution have often set him apart from his contemporaries. As a spokesperson for the President-Elect, he has demonstrated an uncanny ability to articulate complex political ideas and campaign messages quickly and gracefully. The clarity and conviction with which he speaks have won over many supporters and elevated political discourse in Nigeria. His recent press conferences during the election result saga give hints to Nigeria of what has been on the back-burner for years. The Dele that you didn’t know is now revealed.

Mr Dele Alake’s elegance is not solely confined to his oratory skills. It is often observed in his personal and professional life that he is a figure of poise and sophistication. Much like his political strategies, his sartorial choices are meticulously thought-out and executed with precision. This effortless elegance has become a hallmark of his personality, further endearing him to colleagues and the public.

Mr. Alake’s experience in Nigerian politics has given him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing the nation. As the driving force behind President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign, Mr Alake has proven his ability to lead, innovate, and inspire. He has harnessed the collective energy and enthusiasm of the Nigerian people, propelling the younger generation towards a brighter, more rewarding future. In case you don’t know, he played a great part in the success that was recorded in Lagos.

As Nigeria ushers in a new era of leadership under President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the nation owes a debt of gratitude to Mr Dele Alake, the tireless tactician who made this victory possible. His patience, experience, eloquence, elegance, and profound understanding of Nigerian politics culminated in a masterful campaign, elevating him to the nation’s most revered political figures. That the campaign mainly focused on issues and not the allegation is a testament to that both Alake and his boss Asiwaju are men of honour who are products of good parenting and good conscience.

Asiwaju’s victory has unleashed a great hope and passion in me, and I pray and hope that under this administration, Nigeria will have 24/7 Electricity; Nigeria will be able to generate and distribute more than 80,000 Megawatts of Electricity. The team will kick start a great industrial revolution, meaning thousands of FDIs will flow into the country, creating millions of jobs. The government will be able to have an honest census and curate the data of every citizen and visitor to improve security with China-style policing and national watch. That Nigerian Passport will be stronger and access more countries visa-free. And finally, I pray that we can peg the Naira against the dollar at $1 to N20 😂 ( Na pray, I pray o).

May history forever remember Mr Dele Alake as the architect of victory, a man whose unwavering dedication to his country has shaped its future for future generations. It is working…

Abraham Great writes from United Kingdom