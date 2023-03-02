The task before Tinubu

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Sunday Editor

BEING declared the winner of Nigeria’s most critical election in recent memory, places a onerous task on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The challenge is more daunting than his dramatic, tortuous and contentious journey to the presidency.

Apart from the questions arising from the electoral process that made his victory possible, Tinubu is inheriting a nation in turmoil.

The country he is poised to govern isn’t the one Obasanjo handed over to the late Umar Yar’Adua nor the society Goodluck Jonathan left for Muhammadu Buhari. Not at all. It is Buhari’s Nigeria, a divided nation.

It is a country driven to the brink by the fallings of the Buhari administration, and now more disillusioned by the grievances arising from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, handling of the presidential poll.

For Africa’s most populous nation to function better and stay safer, President-elect Tinubu must realise he is taking over a nation in the middle of a national emergency.

Hence there is need to first acknowledge the enormity of the tasks that lie ahead and the urgency for far-reaching decisions.

The poor ratings of the outgoing regime in all areas of governance, explain how weighty these responsibilities are.

One of the most critical is moving away from the bitterness of the last seven years and deepen campaigns to national rebirth.

For this re-engineering to succeed, partisanship is a no-no.

Tinubu’s victory speech seems to have pointed to that direction as it smacks of magnanimity.

In a manner reminiscent of Barack Obama, who in his acceptance speech, said: “And to those Americans whose support I have yet to earn, I may not have won your vote, but I hear your voices, I need your help, and I will be your president, too,” Tinubu sounded conciliatory in triumph.

Hear him: “Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.

To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign.

You have my utmost respect.

“Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.

During the election, you may have been my opponent but you were never my enemy. In my heart, you are my brothers.”

Irrespective of the tone, some are cynical, fearful and doubtful of the Tinubu presidency that beckons.

His biggest challenge may be overcoming the perceptions around the election and building national cohesion. Many believe the poll has deepened the country’s legacy of flawed elections.

This further suggests that the road ahead would be long, the climb would be steep, but the President-elect must govern for all.

What is required to heal the wounds of the last seven years, inspire growth and engender a new spirit of patriotism is more than just placating words.

The next president must maintain and expand efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations. He must be seen to walk the soothing words in his victory speech. Anything less would fall short of renewed hope.