The Man – Abraham Osinubi



Abraham Adewale Adepoju Osinubi (Yoruba: Adéwalé Adépòjù Òsínúbi; born 12 May 1963) is a Medical Doctor, Professor of Anatomy, Fellow of the American College

of Endocrinology and a Business Management Expert. He is notable as a renowned academic, researcher and pioneer executive director of the University of Lagos Business School as well as the co-author of the first and second editions of National Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diabetes Management in Nigeria in 2012 and 2013.

He is happily married to Folakemi G. Osinubi, and they have 3 children together.

Abraham Osinubi was born into a Yoruba family in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, to late Chief Zacchaeus Adeyemi Osinubi, the Agba-Akin of Ijebu Igbo and late Chief (Mrs.) Alice Afolake Osinubi. He grew up in Yaba and Ikeja axis of Lagos State, Nigeria where he attended All Saints’ Anglican Primary School, Montgomery Road, Yaba from 1969-1975. He also, attended Government College, Ketu, Lagos, Nigeria, from September 1975 to June 1980, where he completed his secondary school education.

Osinubi was the Senior Head Boy during his secondary school days at

Government College, Ketu, Lagos and graduated with a “Division One” Distinction in the June 1980 West African Examinations Council Certificate Examination. He also won several prizes in Arts and Science subjects, and was also a member of his school’s Literary and Debating Society where he won several prizes for the school in numerous inter-school debate competitions.

In October 1981, Osinubi gained admission into the University of Ibadan for his undergraduate studies, where he studied Medicine and Surgery; and graduated In September 1987, after acquiring an M.B.,B.S. degree from the University.

In 2000, Osinubi obtained his Master of Science in Anatomy from the University

of Lagos and got awarded his Ph.D. from the same school in the year 2006. Subsequently, he went on to acquire his Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Ahmadu

Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.

On the 1st of March 2001, Osinubi joined the University of Lagos staff as a Lecturer II. After the completion of his doctorate in 2006 and the outcome of a peer-review assessment of his academic standing, the Lagos State University (LASU) appointed Osinubi as an Associate Professor and served as the Head of Department (HOD) of the Department of Anatomy, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) from 2008 to 2009. Following his return to the University of Lagos, he was appointed Examination Officer for the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, College of Medicine (2009 – 2010) and then served as the Head of Department of the Department of Anatomy, University of Lagos; from 2010 to 2012. Osinubi held the position of Secretary-General of the Nigerian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (now Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria) from 2009-2014 and was also the Treasurer of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists – Nigerian Chapter from 2009 to 2018.

Abraham Osinubi was the Sub-Dean of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Lagos from 2012 to 2014 and served as the Pioneer Editor-in-Chief of the University of Lagos Journal of Basic Medical Sciences from 2012 to 2016. He served as the Vice-President of the Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria from 2014 to 2017,

chaired the Committee on Staff Training and Development of the Non-Teaching Staff in

the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos from 2015 to 2018 and chaired the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences Committee for Biomedical Research from 2016 to 2020. The University of Lagos appointed Osinubi to the rank of full Professor in 2015 and he delivered his inaugural lecture, “The Anatomist: Jack-of-all-Trades, Master of all” on the 8th of November, 2017. Osinubi is currently the Vice-President of the Lagos University Medical Society and also serves as the Team Lead and Academic Leader, Case-Based Team, College of Medicine, University of Lagos; a post he has held since 2013. He was appointed the Director, Medilag Consult Board in January 2023.

As an expert in the field of Business Management, Osinubi was appointed the Global Programme Director of Unicorn Group, between June and November 2022 and has been a member of the Advisory Board of Max International since 2016 to date. He also co- authored the paper “Rethinking Blue Ocean Strategy in Disruptive Uncertain Times” in Lagos Business and Management Review (2022).

Osinubi served as the Pioneer Executive Director of the University of Lagos

Business School from June 2018 to May 2022. During this period, he saw the school’s recognition by the National Universities Commission, whose approval was gotten on the 22nd of July 2019. He administered the admission of the school as the first school in Nigeria to be enrolled into the membership of the Business Graduates Association, London in August 2020 and also saw to the recognition of the school by the Association of African Business Schools, Sandston, South Africa on the 12th of May 2021.

As the Pioneer Executive Director of the University of Lagos Business School,

he organised Webinars and Special Seminars, where international experts were invited to discuss current and topical issues relating to health, economic and political challenges to the world. These included “Consequences and Coping Strategies for COVID-19 and post- COVID-19 worlds”, held on 14th May, 2020; “Sparkling the Revolution for Transforming the Higher Education Landscape”, held on 23rd June, 2020; “Leadership in the Nigerian Public Sector” (27th March, 2021) by Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, HE, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; “Business Environment: Opportunities and Challenges” (29th May,2021) by Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CON, CEO of Coscharis Group; “Leadership in the Nigerian Private Sector” (19th June, 2021) by Dr. (Mrs.) Dere J. Awosika, MFR, mni, Chairman of Access Bank Plc; “Growing Business through efficient procurement process” (14th July, 2021) by Dr. (Engr.) Emeka Muoma Ezeh, OFR, former Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement; “Turnaround Management in the Public Sector: The NIMASA Experience: (12th October, 2021) by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Ph.D.

The commencement of the Executive MBA (Weekend and Online modes), DBA (Doctor of Business Administration), Executive MPH (Master of Public Health) and Executive NIF (Master of Non-Interest Finance) courses took place during his administration. On the 18th of January, 2022, the school graduated its first set during the 52nd University of Lagos Convocation Ceremonies.

Osinubi has received numerous fellowships and awards for his service in the Medical and Anatomy field of education over many decades. In December 2009, Osinubi was awarded Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology (FACE) by the American College of Endocrinology (ACE) whose convocation was held on Saturday 24th April, 2010 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The Anatomical Society of Nigeria also granted him the highest honour of the Society- FASN (Fellow of the Anatomical Society of Nigeria) on 23rd September, 2016 at the 13th AGM and Scientific Conference at the Ekiti State University. He is a Fellow of the Society of Experimental and Clinical Anatomists of Nigeria (FSECAN) as awarded in 2019, a foundation Fellow of the Academy of Medicine Specialists in Nigeria (FAMedS) awarded in 2021 and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Medicine (FNAMed) also awarded in 2021. In 2022, Osinubi became a Fellow of the Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria (FEMSON).

On November 20th, 2021, Osinubi was presented the Global Impact Award by Max International, USA and was also given the Professor Herbert Nagasawa Global Award, for Consistency, Dedication and Integrity by Max International, USA on the 16th January 2022 Prof. Osinubi has over 120 publications in learned journals and has published two international textbooks of Anatomy. He developed and published the 21-point action plan for the attainment and maintenance of perfect health in 2017. He has successfully supervised eighteen (18) Ph.D. candidates; 8 of his students are now professors (January, 2023). The World Scientist Rankings 2023 places Osinubi in #15 in University of Lagos and among the top 2% scientists in Nigeria. According to Google Scholar Ranking (2023), Osinubi’s citations: 1469; h-index: 23 and i10 index: 49. Earlier, in December 2015, ResearchGate acknowledged him as one of the most cited authors in his field.

Professor Abraham Osinubi is a Senior Pastor at The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC);