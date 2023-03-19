The distortion of history and conversion of name in “RE: Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola-Adeyeri on Vanguard Newspaper of March 10, 2023”

This is a reaction and refutal to the interview granted by one person purportedly bearing the name Sefiu Olawale Oyebola-Adeyeri.



Before going forward lets first of all state clearly that there is no family in Iseyin today bearing the name OYEBOLA-ADEYERI this is a figment of imagination on the person who is calling himself by such name.

This we believe is a further ploy to deceive the public in their desperation to occupy the stool of Aseyin of Iseyin. Let it be known that there is OYEBOLA Lineage which produced Oba Tafa Oyebola who ascended the throne in 1964 as Aseyin to 1968. Also there is ADEYERI Lineage from where the King *’ *Oba Moshood Osuolale Wuraola ADEYERI 11’*came from and who reigned from 1978 to 1996.



It should be noted that there are three main families which produces Aseyin of Iseyin.. and one of those families is the AKANDO Ruling house which comprises of different dynasties,



That is EYINADE COMPOUND, OSOLALU COMPOUND AND ADEKUN COMPOUND.



WHILE THE Oyebola lineage is a singular dynasty on its own and Adeyeri lineage is also a singular dynasty on its own both from the Eyinade compound of AKANDO RULING HOUSE.



I therefore find it misleading, deceiving, impersonating and an attempt to distort history and convert name on the part of the so called Mr Sefiu olawale Oyebola-Adeyeri.



There is no family by this combined name. This person is combining the names of two dynasties who both have contenders for the throne of Aseyin … On the part of the Oyebola dynasty. They have two contenders for the throne by name (David-Shefiu Olawale Oyebola and Saheed Oyebola) while on the part of the Adeyeri dynasty there are three contenders namely (AbdulAkeem Oloyede Wuraola Adeyeri, Sulaiman Adeyemi Adeyeri, Jamiu wuraola Adeyeri) all are children of the former King Oba Moshood Osuolale Wuraola Adeyeri.

It should be further noted that Oba Tafa Oyebola , who was the grandfather to David-Shefiu Olawale Oyebola who reigned between 1964-1968 never took or combined his name Oyebola .. with the name of Adeyeri nor did the immediate former king from the Adeyeri lineage Oba Moshood Osuolale Adeyeri the father of the three contenders from Adeyeri lineage uses or combine his family name with the Oyebola name.



Thus the usage of the name Oyebola-Adeyeri by the person who granted the above interview is a calculated attempt to deceive the general public, distort history and bring into disrepute the selection process of the Aseyin stool.



This so called Prince David-Sefiu olawale Oyebola-Adeyeri is none other than the David-Sefiu Olawale Oyebola. And has no connection howsoever with the Adeyeri lineage. he is a member of the Oyebola lineage whose grandfather reigned as the Aseyin of Iseyin between 1964 and 1968. It is crystal clear from his public profile and social media profiles that his name as David Olawale Oyebola was and is still the name he bears till today and that the usage of the name Sefiu Olawale Oyebola-Adeyeri is a calculated attempt to distort history, convert another family name into his own all in the bid to deceive the public in his quest to become the Aseyin of Iseyin.



We also want to use this medium to salute the King makers and pray to Almighty God to assist them in making the best decision for Iseyin Town.

© A CONCERNED ISEYIN INDIGENE writes from Iseyin