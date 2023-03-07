Telcos commence implementation of harmonised short codes

Telecom mast

he Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), has announced the commencement of harmonised short codes across all networks.

The Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, in a statement on Tuesday, said this was in accordance with the regulatory modernisation initiative by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).



NAN reports that the harmonisation of short codes entails making the common short codes utilised by customers to be uniform across all networks.



It simply means that the code for recharging a line for example can be used across all mobile networks for the same function.



He said that the harmonisation of short codes is aimed at implementing a streamlined process for common short codes across the industry.



Adebayo said the initiative would make life easier for Nigerians through the memorisation of single codes, for various services across all networks as well as providing a cohesive regulatory framework that is consistent with global best practices.



“Following the directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Association hereby informs the general public that the network operators have begun implementing the short codes, working closely with the NCC.



“The commission has provided adequate time for subscribers to get used to this new development. We are confident this will enhance customer experience across networks,” he said.



Adebayo said the migration which was to be concluded by May 17, 2023, old and new common codes would run concurrently, after which the old codes would cease to operate.



He said that the proposed harmonised short codes included, call center/help desk – 300, voice mail deposit – 301, voice mail retrieval – 302 and borrow services – 303.



The chairman said that others were stop services – 304, check balance – 310, credit recharge – 311, data plan – 312, share services – 321, data plan balance – 323, verification of SIM registration/NIN – SIM Linkage – 996 and porting services (MNP) – 2442.