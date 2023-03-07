Taraba PDP, NNPP guber candidates in last push for votes

By Femi Bolaji

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state, Agbu Kefas has vowed to make education more accessible and compulsory to the most vulnerable across the 16 local government areas of the state if elected governor.

This came as former Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, Jalingo, and gubernatorial flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Prof. Sani Yahaya, said scholarships would be made available to indigents to pursue professional courses.

The duo spoke separately during their campaign rallies across the state.

Kefas, who is also a retired military officer, said he has assessed security situation across the state and he is most prepared to create an atmosphere of peace and serenity devoid of any threat.

On education, Kefas pointed that, “ My plan for a technology driving economy that would ensure the realization of a new Taraba can only be realized if education is prioritize.

“I will make primary and post primary education free and compulsory to lay a year long academic foundation that would place Taraba among contending state in the global standard of education to attract technology driving economy.

“In doing this, I will bring expert that would train young entrepreneurs that can explore ideas that would boost the state economy in all sectors of development.

“I believe that quality and compulsory education for Tarabans would place Taraba above great Nigeria states in all sectors of development.”

Prof. Yahaya on his part noted that, “as an educationists i will ensure that students are encouraged to study professional courses like engineering, Medicine and computer science which are marketable.

“I believe the only way to attain advancement for the state and the country at large is through education especially science and technology.”

The duo also spoke on economic revitalization, of which they both identified youths as key drivers of the sector in their blueprints.

According to Kefas, “all the economic development plans of my blueprint is targeted toward building a solid foundation of development for the youth.

“My government will be youth focused, the youth will be well represented. I will prioritise youth empowerment and provide mentorship programmes for them.”

Prof. Yahaya on his part explained that “ the vast human and natural resources in the State would be an asset to my government and would be harnessed to achieve optimum growth and development in Taraba state.

“I will address unemployment among the youths and they would be empowered to ensure they remain productive in order reduce youth restiveness and insecurity.”