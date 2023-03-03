Taraba PDP guber candidate assures religious balanced govt if elected

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Taraba State, Col. Agbu Kefas has said if elected, he will be Governor for all Taraban irrespective of their religion.

At a meeting with the leadership of Taraba State Muslims Council on Friday in Jalingo, Kefas expressed his plans to work with all competent Tarabans irrespective of religion for the development of the State.

He said, “March 11 is few days aways. We count on the support of all residents of Taraba State either Christians or Muslims.

“I am a Christian and it is not a secret that I have a lot of muslim friends both within Taraba State, Nigeria and even beyond. I can assure that muslims would be treated fairly and justly if elected as governor.”

Restating his commitment to run a knowledge-based driven governance, he noted that no zone or religion has a monopoly of knowledgeable and talented personalities needed to advance the development of Taraba State.

“The task of realising The New Taraba Agenda did not rest on my shoulders alone, but on the people of Taraba. I invite you all to join me as I lead the way in realising this Agenda.

“Therefore, I assure you we will bring on board our best-brains, either Christians or Muslims to get involve in the process of achieving the new Taraba Agenda,” he added.

On his part, Chairman of the Taraba State Muslim Council, Ustaz Bashir Modibbo Hamma’Adama appreciated the PDP governorship candidate for the honour, however noted that the Muslim Council has not endorsed any governorship candidate for the election.

According to him, the Muslim Council has no norm of endorsing candidates for elections.

He therefore implored the public both Christian and Muslims to vote a credible and competent person who will lead to build a better Taraba State.