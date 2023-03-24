Tambuwal loses Commissioner

Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The death has occurred of a Sokoto philanthropist and member of the Sokoto State Executive Council and Commissioner for Religious Affairs Alhaji Usman Suleiman (Ɗanmadamin Isa).

Aged 72 years, late Danmadamin Isa died in the late hours of today at Usumanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

Until his death, late Usman Suleiman Isa was a former State PDP Chairman , a former commissioner for Works and Transport, former Commissioner for Rural Development as well as Commissioner for Religious Affairs, the office he occupied until his death.

He was also before his death, the Chairman, Chief Executive USDANIS Nigeria Limited, USDANIS Petroleum Resources limited and Aminci Bureau De – Change.

He was very hardworking and a devouted Muslim which earn him the attention of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to deploy him to the state Ministry for Religious Affaires as Commissioner in-charge of the Ministry.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists by the state Commissioner for information Hon. Muhammad Akibu Dalhatu, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, (Mutawallen Sokoto) who is on a working visit to Abuja has since sent a condolence message to the people of the state and family of the late Commissioner.

The Governor in the message however prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and grant his soul eternal rest and his immediate family and the good people of Sokoto State the courage to bear the great loss.

He said th passing on of such an important personality is a great loss to the state especially now that his services are need the most.

Late Danmadamin Isa died and left behind two wives with many children and grand children, among his children is Alhaji Jamilu Usman Danmadamin Isa, a successful business man in the state.

The deceased funeral prayer has since been conducted at his residence of Polo Club area Sokoto, may his soul rest in peace amin.