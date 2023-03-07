Supreme Court confirms Akan Udofia as Akwa Ibom APC guber candidate

The Supreme Court has today in Abuja upheld the nomination of Obong Akan Udofia as the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun in the suit marked SC/CV/158/2023, the Apex Court struck out Senator Ita Enang’s Appeal and upheld the January 19th 2023 Judgement of the Court of Appeal which confirmed the nomination of Udofia.

The Supreme court held that Akan Udofia is a member of the APC having duly secured the waiver of the party to contest the May 26th, 2022 Governorship Primaries in Akwa Ibom State. The court further ruled that political Parties have a right to grant waivers to members and the lower court erred in ruling otherwise.

Consequently, the court dismissed Senator Ita Enang’s Appeal for lack of merit and described it as a mere academic exercise.

With this judgement, the apex court has laid to rest all controversies surrounding the nomination of Obong Akan Udofia as APC flag bearer in the forthcoming March 11th, 2023 Governorship Elections in Akwa Ibom State.