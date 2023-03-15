Student sent home from school over Peter Obi’s poster

No, she was distracting other students — Old students association boss

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Junior Secondary School Student of Odomola Secondary School, Miss Marvellous Barinaadaa, and her parents got more than they expected on Tuesday when the girl was sent home by the school principal for allegedly wrapping her books with the poster of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Her distraught mother, who took to social media to lament the situation, appealed to Nigerians to come to the family’s rescue, saying the girl was apolitical and just 10 years old.

Part of the message sighted by our correspondent read: “This is to inform you all, that my daughter, Marvelous Barinaadaa, was exited from Odomola Secondary School today 14th March 2023. by the School Principal, just because my daughter used Peter Obi’s poster paper to wrap her notebook for school. And this girl is just ten years old.

” She didn’t know anything about politics, but she was sent away from school without informing the parents because they say we support Peter Obi and Labour Party. Please, Is this act by the School Principal good? See what the school principal wrote in that letter. And after we will say we are one Nigeria.”

She also alleged that the family had suffered a lot because of their perceived support for Obi.

However, the President of Odomola Secondary School Old Students Association, OSSOSA, Epe, Apagun Saka Shola, stated that the JSS2 student was sent home for allegedly causing nuisance and distraction through the distribution of posters of Obi in the classroom.

He noted that the move by the principal was to curtail the nuisance being caused by the student in sharing the posters with other students.

His words: “I have been able to reach the principal. The issue circulating is far from the truth. There is a directive to stop all forms of campaign in the classroom. As some political parties use the students to campaign in class.

“The principal did not expel or suspend the student. She sent her home for causing havoc and disturbance in the class during recess by chatting and sharing LP posters to her mates.

” Again, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education is on the issue. ” OSSOSA president said.

However, calls and text message sent to the contact purported to be that of the principal were neither acknowledged or responded to as at the time of filling this report.