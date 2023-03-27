Steven Gerrard unimpressed with Mudryk’s performance against England

Former England international, Steven Gerrard has revealed his dissatisfaction with the performance of Mykhailo Mudryk in yesterday’s game against England.

In his show as a pundit for Channel 4, the former Liverpool player supposed the Chelsea man could have done better to prevent Bukayo Saka’s cross to Harry Kane that lead to the first goal of the game.

The Three Lions continued their perfect start to the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a 2-0 win over their opponents on Sunday. The Gareth Southgate side had earlier been victorious in their first game against Italy, defeating the Azurris 2-1.

Speaking on the failure of Mudryk to have impeded Saka, Gerrard assumed that the Ukraine manager will be extremely frustrated with his play.

‘From a Ukraine point of view, it’s fantastic play from England as they open the pitch up, but you would be really disappointed if you’re the coach with Mudryk,’ Gerrard told Channel 4.

‘With all due respect he is still learning the game but you know that you need to keep Saka on his right foot, you can’t allow him to come in on that left foot because it’s a wand and he gets it right on the money.’

Saka is having an incredible season having played a key role in Arsenal’s rise to the summit of the Premier League with 13 goals and 10 assists this season.

The Gunners star and 19-year-old Jude Bellingham both shone at Wembley with manager Gareth Southgate extolling the pair post-match.