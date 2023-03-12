Southern Kaduna: Death toll rises to 17

…Police officer killed

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 17 corpses were found after gunmen suspected to be bandits raided a community in Southern Kaduna and killed many peasants.

According to a source who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonimity claimed that a policeman was among those killed.

“A police officer and 10 others were killed on Saturday night when a confusion endued earlier in the afternoon between security operatives and a Fulani man at a checkpoint in Ungwan Wakili.”

“First, a Fulani man and the police were shot and killed at the checkpoint.The situation became worse in the evening when some fishermen were attacked and one was allegedly hacked to death.”

“A dusk to dawn curfew was imposed on the troubled communities ,Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili, and Zango Urban. Angwan Wakili, Angwan Juju, and Mabuhu communities in Atyap chiefdom were threatened to.be attacked,” said the source.

“Yesterday, 11th March, 2023 at about 4:45pm, I got informed that the security personnel at a checkpoint in Angwan Wakili tried to stop some Fulani men who were on motorcycle, but they tried to pick a fight with the mobile police officers. One of the officers was hit with a stick by the Fulani and the officer shot one of them on his leg. In retaliation, the Fulani also shot one of the officers who quickly rushed to the hospital.”

“The Fulani regrouped and returned to the checkpoint at about 10 pm and opened fire on the security personnel.But by this time, it was the military that was at the checking point exchanging fire.”

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals..