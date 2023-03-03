South-West’ll regret if Tinubu governs like Buhari – SDP candidate, Adebayo

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo has said people of the South-West region would regret if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu governs Nigeria in the manner President Muhammadu Buhari did in the last nearly eight years.

Adebayo made this known on Friday while appearing on Arise News morning show reacting to the review of the last Saturday’s presidential election.

He condemned the politics of ethnic and religious emotions displayed by many politicians in Nigeria, stressing that pressing issues are neglected. He said anybody that will take over the government must deal with basic challenges facing the country.

“If the person who wins now governs the way Buhari governed, the people of South-West or whatever that are rejoicing now, they will regret, except you go back to the issues that I raised, although I lost the election,” Adebayo said

“Whoever wants to govern, whether is Peter Obi if he wins, or if it’s Atiku if he wins or if the status quo remains, if it’s Tinubu, you have to go back to those fundamental objectives of directive principles and make sure you eradicate poverty and you deal with insecurity.

“If you don’t deal with those issues, you can win elections by emotions and existential debate, but if you want to govern, you must govern based on issues,” the SDP presidential candidate said.

He also advised that all politicians must be honest, and safeguard the safety and peace of the country by all means.

“And I recommend to everyone that we have to be honest, and if you’re cheated don’t be crying foul against the person that cheated you more than you cheated other people. And ensure that you come together and don’t break the Republic,” he added.