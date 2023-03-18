Soludo votes, commends INEC for seamless process

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo voted at his Unit 002 at Ovuiyi Umueze, Isuofia in Aguata local government area at 11.30 am and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for early commencement of the voting process in the state.

Addressing reporters after casting his vote, Soludo said: “From the information available to me, I have sampled views across the state and it seems to be going on fairly well in terms of deployment of logistics and early commencement of election.

“I think there is a great improvement compared to the previous election in terms of the arrival and deployment of materials. It seems to be going on well, relatively peaceful”..

He expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail, regretting however that the turn out of voters was low compared to the previous election.