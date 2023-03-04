Sokoto APC accuses Tambuwal of arrogating powers to thugs

By Musa Na Allah, Sokoto

The All progressives Congress APC has accused Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of arrogatting powers of security to PDP thugs at polling units in the forthcoming gubernatorial and national assembly elections in the state.

The state chairman of the party Alhaji Isah Sadeeq Achida made the allegation while addressing journalists at the party secretariat at the weekend.

He said, “It’s now clear that the chief security officer of the state himself is inciting people to violence by specifically instructing his supporters to arrogate to themselves the powers of security officials, by bundling and detaining every APC supporters that goes to the polling centres on eleçtion day.

“the Governor is bringing himself and the office he occupies to the same level with the militant youths leaders of his party, when he openly directed his fellow militant in the PDP to ensure that no APC supporters is allowed to come out and vote on the day of eleçtion.

He said it has become crystal clear that all atrocities and violence perpetrated by PDP thugs in the state were under his watchful eyes and directives.

” Elections has always been peaceful in Sokoto state, before the emergence of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as governor of the state. It’s most unfortunate for a governor to be so blindfolded by ambition, as to incite his subjects to resort to violence”

“We in the APC urge INEC to as a matter of urgency replace election officials who compromised their positions and connived with despirate politicians to subvert the electoral process especially those who reported late and those who refused to use BVAS during last Saturday eleçtions”

The APC used the opportunity to join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the recent Supreme court ruling which reinstated the old 500 and 1000 naira.

He said the ruling represent another victory for Nigerians and All progressives Congress APC.