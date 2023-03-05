Sokoto APC accuses Tambuwal of arrogating powers to thugs

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress APC has alleged that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has arrogated Powers of Security to PDP thugs at polling units in the forthcoming gubernatorial and state Assembly elections in the state.



The state chairman of the party in the state Alhaji Isah Sadeeq Achida made the allegation while addressing journalists at the party secretariat today in Sokoto.

He said it’s certainly unfortunate for a person holding a seat of the Governor of a state like Tambuwal to come out publically to make a statement that’s inciting public peace and tranquility.

“It’s now clear that the chief security Officer of the state himself is inciting people to violence by specifically instructing his supporters to arrogate to themselves the powers of security officials, by bundling and detaining every APC supporter that goes to the polling centres on Eleçtion day”

” the Governor is bringing himself and the office he occupies to the same level with the militant Youths leaders of his party when openly directed his fellow militants in the PDP to ensure that no APC supporter is allowed to come out and vote on the day of Eleçtion.

He said it has become Cristal clear that all atrocities and violence perpetrated by PDP thugs in the state were under his watchful eyes and directives.

” Elections have always been peaceful in Sokoto state, before the emergence of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as governor of the state, it’s most unfortunate for a governor to be so blindfolded by ambition, as to incite his subjects to resort to violence”

“We in the APC urged INEC to as a matter of urgency replaced election officials who compromised their positions and connived with desperate politicians to subvert the electoral process, especially those who reported let and those who refused to use BVAS during the last Saturday Eleçtions”

The APC, however, use the opportunity to join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the recent supreme court ruling which formerly reinstate the old 500 and 1000 naira Nigerian currency recently redesign as a legal tender.

He said the ruling represents another victory for Nigerians and the All progressives Congress APC.

” The currency redesigning is a calculated attempt to trap and set to portray APC in a bad light and its presidential candidate Ahmad Bola Tinubu loose Eleçtion, the entire set up was done with the connivance between PDP and Governor of the Central Bank Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

“The landmark ruling will surely ease the current cash crunch and the resultant economic difficulties faced by the Nigerian citizens ” stated the APC chairman.