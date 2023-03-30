‘So sad,’ Fans sympathize with Yul Edochie over son’s death

Following the death of Kambilichukwu, the first son of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, fans of the actor have sent their condolences to the family.

It broke out on Thursday morning that the actor’s first son was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious.

A source who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity revealed that Yul has confirmed Kambilichukwu’s death at the time this report was filed.

May’s sister who was at the scene said the boy read throughout the night preparing for his exam today. After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and that’s when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive, the report added.

This is coming two months after Yul Edochie and his first wife May, celebrated their first son and second child as he turned 16; showering encomiums and blessings on him.

Reacting on social media to the passing of Kambilichukwu, Nigerians have expressed their sadness, commiserating with the actor over the tragic event.

@Xrixywalker: There’s no pain compared to that of a parent losing a child. Not just a new born, but a child they’ve grown to love. 💔

@TheOmegaMessiah: I cannot imagine the pain Yul and his family must be feeling. May God grant them the strength to bear this immeasurable loss. RIP to the young man. 😥🙏🏾

@ayadewale: My God ….this is what I never want to hear happens to anybody ….cos I know what I pass through when this happen to me ….mr yul be strong ….your comfort right now can only be from God ….😭

@spiderchi1: Very sad news indeed. 💔💔💔 This boy just turned 16 a while back. This is heartbreaking. May his soul rest in peace. My heart goes out to May. What manner of pain is she going through now? @YulEdochie return somebody’s wife and repair your home.

@OlawuyiTaiwoM: What? There is no word for a parent who loses a child. I pray God bless May and Yul Edochie with the comfort of His love that they may face each new day with hope and the certainty that nothing can destroy the good that has been given. I’m so sorry🥹

@D_Obidientbadie: May was just trying to recover after Yul’s betrayal , now this?.My goodness!this is too much for one woman.

@CharlesDaniel3: What a colossal loss!!!

My deepest condolences to the entire family…🙏🙏🙏