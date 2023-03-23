Six reasons livestock farming is a good investment in Nigeria – Chairman, Sir Ej, Enaboifo

On Wednesday the 22nd of March 2023, Executive Chairman of SIR EJ GROUP Edose Enaboifo known as SIR EJ in an interview, listed the six major reasons why Livestock farming is the new oil business in Nigeria and advises the youth to go into farming no matter how small you start.

Sir Ej, who is the CEO of SIR EJ FARMS ENTERPRISE, with trading Name SIR EJ FARMS which is positioned as one of the top livestock farms in Nigeria, Gives the 6 below reasons.

Stability

Investing in the livestock industry is a smart move because it is a stable and growing industry. The demand for animal-based products is increasing every year, so there is a lot of potential for growth. Livestock also provides important services to agriculture that cannot be provided by other means.

High Returns

Another reason to invest in the livestock industry is because of the high returns that you can realize. The value of animals generally increases at a faster rate than other assets, such as stocks and bonds, but it also has less risk involved. It takes only a few years for cattle to reach full maturity so they are worth more money per pound.

Diversity

The livestock industry is also a great investment because it can be diversified into multiple types of animals. Different kinds of cattle, pigs, poultry, and other livestock provide different products for your portfolio. You may want to consider investing in beef cows instead of dairy cows or one type of pig over another depending on what you think will sell better in the future.

High Demand

The livestock industry is a great investment because it provides several products that are in high demand. And as the population is growing, which means that the demand for animal-based products will continue to grow as well. Livestock also plays an important role in sustainable agriculture by providing manure to fertilize crops and recycle nutrients back into the soil. Additionally, livestock can help to improve soil quality and reduce erosion.

Scalability

The livestock industry may be a good investment for you because it is easy to scale. It takes relatively small amounts of capital and effort to start raising animals, but large returns can still be realized. You do not need much more than a few acres of land and some feed in order to raise cattle or other types of livestock.

Potential

Investing in livestock has a lot of potentials to expand and grow your assets, but it is important to know the risks before starting this investment strategy. Make sure to do your research in terms of the land, feed, equipment, and more depending on what animals you plan on raising.

If done right the potential can be massive from actually selling livestock, products, materials, and a lot more that can be in a form of different types of business. I hope these top 6 reasons why livestock is a good investment, have provided you with some insights on possible future ventures.

