Six bodies discovered in Canada marsh near US border

By Biodun Busari

The corpses of six unidentified persons were discovered on Thursday in an area along the border between Canada and the United States

According to CBS News, the bodies were recovered from St Lawrence River, and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said have begun an investigation into the matter.

They were seen in a marshy area of Quebec near Canada’s border with the US New York state, as Police said they were awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

They also said they were still trying to identify the dead and their status in Canada. It wasn’t immediately known if they were migrants trying to cross the border.

“The first body was located around 5:00 pm in a marsh area in Tsi Snaihne, Akwesasne, Quebec,” police said in a statement on social media. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Last month, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police reported a recent increase in illegal entries through their lands and waterways.

The statement said some migrants required hospitalisation. And in January the force noted people involved in human smuggling had attempted to utilise shorelines along the St Lawrence River in the area.

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a plan last week to sign a treaty restricting thousands of asylum-seeking migrants to move between the two countries along a back road linking New York state to Quebec.

The deal closing an illegal border crossing point about 66 miles east of Akwesasne took effect Saturday.