Sit-at-home: One dead, 2 cars, 5 tricycles set ablaze in Enugu

.

By Dennis Agbo

One person was reportedly set ablaze inside his Sienna car when gunmen stormed the Abakpa area of the Enugu metropolis at about 5:30 am, yesterday.

About two vehicles and five tricycles were also burnt by the hoodlums suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home order that was gradually being ignored by residents in the South-East.

The incidents brought about early morning fear that made people withdraw from going out but overcame the fear later in the day.

The incident occurred at the Liberty Bus stop, Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state capital, where the hoodlums descended on the passenger vehicles that travel to Nsukka.

Similarly, the gunmen were at the popular T-junction in the same Abakpa area where they reportedly burnt the driver inside the car.

An eyewitness said: “They (the insurgents) stopped the man and commanded him to step out of the car, the man resisted, and that made the gunmen to open the fuel cover and shot into the tank making the car go up in flames with the man inside.”