Silent majority gave you victory, Obidike greets Tinubu

With the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC announced that the All Progressives’ presidential candidate Sen. Bola Tinubu won the February 25th presidential election, a member of the APC PCC and Chieftain of the party from Anambra State Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has sent a congratulatory message to the Nigerian president elect.

Obidike in a congratulatory message made available to the press said that the election was a tough one but Asiwaju’s preparadness made him outstanding in the race.

He stated clearly that the silent majority of the electorates gave him Victory. He further explained that the party needed not social media praise singers like other parties to win.

Hon. Obidike equally congratulated the progressive family for the victory at the polls. He said he’s confident on the personality of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he also charged Nigerians to pray for and support the incoming leaders.