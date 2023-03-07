Shekarau missing as INEC presents CoR to Senators-elect

Senator-elect for Kano Central, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, was not available to collect his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Recall that Shekarau, who was declared winner of the Kano Central on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) resigned from his membership in the party. He wrote to inform the party he was no longer interested in the ticket.

Although the party went to court to compel INEC to replace Shekarau with another candidate since he was no longer a member of the NNNP, party officials said the Commission failed to do so, insisting the former Kano Governor can only be replaced in a situation of death or incapacitation.

Shekarau alleged the Leader of the NNPP and presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso betrayed their agreements.

There are only three females out of the 101 Senators-elect that received the certificates of return on Tuesday.

The three are Rivers Deputy Ipilabo Banigo; former Lagos Deputy Governor Idiat Adebule and wife of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ireti Kingibe.

Senators-Elect who collected their certificates of return on Tuesday: include Adams Osiomhole (Edo); Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Danjuma Goje (Gombe); Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe); Abdulaziz Yari (Zamara); Adamu Aliero (Kebbi); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe); Idiat Adebule (Lagos) and Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers, Deputy).

Others include Solomon Adeola Olamilekan; Osita Izunaso (former National Publicity of the APC) Ireti Kingibe, younger brother to late President Umaru Yar’adua, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, among others.

The Senators’ elect also included some serving members of the House of Representatives who won elections into the Senate.

They include Darlington Nwkocha (Abia); Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno); Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti); Nasir Zango-Daura (Katsina) and Muntar Dandutse (Katsina).