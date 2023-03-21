SGF, Boss Mustapha debunks fake Twitter account

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has debunked fake Twitter account wherein the user used his name to say unpleasant things against the Governor of Zamfara State and the Governorship candidate of APC in Adamawa state.

Mustapha made this known in a statement signed by Director, Information, Willie Bassey,

He advised Nigerian citizens to always verify reports before reacting to it.

His words: “The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, CFR, has been drawn to a fake Twitter handle with a fake user name bearing his name, in which the fake user name dragged his name into making unsavoury comments on the governorship candidates of APC in Adamawa and Zamfara States.

“For the avoidance of doubt, SGF wishes to state categorically that he does not own or operate any Twitter handle by such a user name and therefore calls on Nigerians to disregard any negative comments made with such a user name on Twitter against the persons of the Governor of Zamfara State and the Governorship candidate of APC in Adamawa State. He finds it mischievous for any person to attach his name to a fake user account.

“He, therefore, cautions Twitter users and those who respond to certain posts to always endeavour to verify Twitter handles before responding to posts of any sort.”