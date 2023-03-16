Sexual harassment: Kogi Poly dismisses four lecturers

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Governing Council of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has approved the promotion of Eight (8) Principal Lecturers to the prestigious rank of Chief Lecturers.

The Governing Council also approved dismissal of four (4) others for acts of Gross Misconduct bordering on, sexual harassment and victimization of female student, absconding from duties, insubordination, falsification of record, disobedience to lawful order, diversion of TETFUND training grant, among others.

The Public Relation Officer of the institution, Mrs. Uredo Omale who revealed this on Thursday in LOKOJA said the promotion and termination of appointments of the lecturer’s was taking at the 68th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council held on Wednesday, 8th March, 2023 at the Polytechnic’s Council Chamber.

Those promoted to Chief Lecturers are: Dr. Ayodele Shade Oluwakemi, Department of Computer Sciences, Mr. Adalumo Adebola, Department of Fine Arts and Mr. Lawal Fatai Kolade, Department of Statistics.

Others are: Dr. Akande Stephen Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Attah Yusuf Emmanuel, Department of Business Administration, Mr. Joel Tope Ebenezer, Department of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mr. James Oricha, Department of Arts and Social Sciences and Mr. Aleshegba Ebenezer Department of Industrial Design.

“The dismissed staff are: Mr. Abutu Thompson Okolo, Department of Language and Communication, Mr. Ipinmoroti Samuel Adejoro, Mrs. Adegoke Kehinde Vivian (Both of the Department of Architectural Techology) and Sylvester Ojone Blessing of Registry Department.

“Mr. Thompson, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Language and Communication, was dismissed on account of sexual harassment and victimization of a female student in the Department of Computer Science.

“Mr. Ipinmoroti Samuel Adejoro and Mrs. Adegoke Kehinde Vivian, were dismissed for disobedience to lawful order, falsification of document to obtain training grant and diversion of the said training grant to the tune of 22,676,500.00 and 21,204,000.00 respectively.

“The Council further directed the Management to use available legal means to recover from Mr. Ipinmoroti and Mrs. Adegoke the total sum of N22,676,500 and N21,204,000 respectively, being the fund they fraudulently collected as training grant without undergoing the training at the approved University in Malaysia.”

Mrs. Slyvester Ojone Blessing who was dismissed for absconding from duty from 5th January, 2020 to 31st July, 2022 was also penciled to refund the N1,356,653.79, being the unearned salaries drawn from the Government within the period of abscondment.

In a related development, the Polytechnic also terminated the appointment of Mr. Aremu Oloruntoba Samuel of the Department of Social Science and Humanities, School of General and Communication Studies, on account of gross misconduct bordering on extortion of students in the name of Continuous Assessment (CA).

“The probationary appointment of Mr Aremu was therefore terminated, just as he was directed to refund the sum of Two hundred of Ten thousand naira (N210,000.00) only being the illegal money he imposed and collected from the students for Continuous Assessment (CA).